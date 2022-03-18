Khan directs Speaker to move ECP against dissident PTI lawmakers

Islamabad: Amid the political chaos emerging in the Capital, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and was directed by the Premier to move the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against the dissident PTI lawmakers emerged from the Sindh House on Thursday.

The decision was taken in a meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Asad Qaiser, during which the speaker was asked to take legal actions against those members who shifted to the Sindh House and to vote according to their own “morality” on the day of voting on the no-trust motion.

After the news of dissident PTI members’ presence in the Sindh House hit headlines, Prime Minister called his legal team and close aide to a meeting at the PM House.

The prime minister told the participants that it was “clearly” written in the Constitution that a parliamentarian could be de-notified through the legal process for violating the party policy.

Pledging to fight till the last ball, Prime Minister said he would not spare any dissident. He also said that huge money from Sindh was being used to purchase loyalties of the PTI MNAs.

ECP’s statement

Earlier, the ECP had said that it was empowered to take action only after receiving a declaration from the NA speaker about the members voting against party policy or crossing the floor.

According to the Constitution, the ECP said, it has nothing to do with the election of the prime minister and the no-confidence motion as it is governed by the rules of the lower house.

The statement added that in case of floor crossing, the party chief would send a declaration against the member concerned to the speaker and then the speaker would send the declaration to the Election Commission.