Khan challenges search warrants of Zaman Park residence

LAHORE – Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Saturday approached the Anti-Terrorism Court to cancel the search warrant of his Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

The former premier made Commissioner Lahore, DC Lahore, and others party to the petition.

Khan, 70, has taken a position in the petition that the police obtained the search warrant from the terrorism court on May 18, the police and others obtained the search warrant on the basis of malice, in the case in which the search warrant was obtained, the petitioner has nothing to do with that case.

The petition further states that after the search warrant, the petitioner allowed the search warrant to the parties in the presence of the media.

Chairman PTI has requested in the petition that the court should declare the search warrant issued on May 18 null and void.

At the request of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, the Anti-Terrorism Court issued notices and sought answers from the parties.

Ousted Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf chairman Imran Khan continued to remain in hot waters as he increased his criticism of the country’s military establishment.

Earlier this month, the former prime minister was given an ultimatum to hand over militants taking refuge at his residence or face the music. Law enforcers surrounded his residence as scores of people linked to the May 9 violent attacks on military installations were reportedly hiding there amid widespread crackdown. Zaman Park Operation

In March, police find assault rifles and piles of stones from PTI chief Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence in a huge search operation, in which more than four dozen people were detained over 60 party cohorts accused of resorting to hostilities to obstruct the law.

The former national cricketer left for Islamabad to attend the Toshakhana case when contingents of Punjab Police barged into his famous residence.

Cops conducted the operation using water cannons, lady police, and prisoner vans, which triggered clashes until Lahore High Court took notice and ends the impasse.