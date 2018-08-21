Khamenai asks Muslims to pray for oppressed Kashmiri people

Tehran

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenai in his Hajj speech once again talked about Kashmir and asked Muslims to pray for the oppressed people of Kashmir.

In a series of Tweets, Khamenai among other things asked Muslims to pray for the oppressed Muslims in Kashmir. He also asked Muslims to be aware of the ‘Satanic’ policies of the West of inciting Muslims against each other.

“Muslims should be aware and nullify this satanic policy of inciting Muslims against each other. Hajj prepares the grounds for this awareness, and this represents the philosophy of declaring repudiation to pagans and arrogant powers during Hajj.” Khamenai tweeted.

Khamenai warned that “Enemies of Islam have sought to incite Muslims to fight against each other at all times, especially the present time.” Earlier in April, Khamenei had said he was hopeful that the people of Kashmir would push back their oppressors by their resistance soon.—KMS

