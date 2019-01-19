Khalilzad’s Pakistan stay extended

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

United States Special Representative for Afghanistan reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad has extended his stay in Pakistan, diplomatic sources said on Saturday.

According to sources, the US envoy was scheduled to travel back, however, his stay has been extended following the decision to hold the next round of talks between the US and the Afghan Taliban.

“The return date has not been finalised. The US embassy will inform the foreign office of the new date,” the source added.

The decision to hold the next round of talks between the US and Afghan Taliban in Islamabad was taken on Friday during a meeting between the US envoy and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Khalilzad, who arrived in Pakistan a day ago as part of his four-nation tour, told Qureshi that the US leadership values Pakistan’s efforts for peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan. Following his meeting with the foreign minister, the US envoy called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at PM Office. According to sources, Khalilzad took the premier into confidence over the dialogue process with the Afghan Taliban.

