Khalilzad rebuts Zardari’s accusations

Former US envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad has denied accusations made by former Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari, who called him a “double agent” on the payroll of the CIA.

Khalilzad responded to these accusations on Twitter, stating that he does not lobby for anyone or any country and is no one’s agent.

In his response, Khalilzad urged Zardari to put the country first and honour the legacy of Benazir Bhutto. He further added that the Pakistani establishment and political leaders must commit to the rule of law and implement the Supreme Court’s decisions instead of splitting the top court.

During a TV interview earlier this week, Zardari had questioned Khalilzad’s support for the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, accusing him of being a ‘salaried person’ and a double agent of the CIA.

Zardari also dismissed Khalilzad’s critical comments about him in his book, stating that Khalilzad would not write anything nice about him. In response to the accusations, Khalilzad tweeted that he had shared his sincere concerns about Pakistan’s triple crisis and suggested what should be done.