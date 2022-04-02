Khalilzad offers to play role for strengthening diplomatic ties

Former US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation and a prominent guest speaker at Islamabad Security Dialogue Zalmay Khalilzad called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ on Friday, the military said.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed, military’s media wing, the ISPR, said in a statement. Commenting on Afghanistan situation, the army chief once again stressed upon the need for global convergence and sincere efforts to avert a looming humanitarian catastrophe. He aslo thanked Khalilzad for attending the Islamabad Security Dialogue.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role and efforts towards regional stability. He pledged to play his role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.