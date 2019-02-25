Khalilzad meets top Taliban leader in Doha

Observer Report

Doha

US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad met with the Taliban´s top political leader in Doha Monday, in what is believed to be the highest level engagement between the US and the Taliban since the months-long peace push began. Khalilzad tweeted that he and Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, a cofounder of the Afghan Taliban movement, had held a “working lunch” ahead of a fresh round of talks with the insurgent group as the US seeks a way out of its longest war.

The arrival in Qatar late Sunday of Baradar, seen as close to Taliban leader Haibatullah Akhundzada, has helped fuel speculation of a breakthrough.

Marathon talks last month saw the two sides walk away with a “draft framework” that included a Taliban vow to prevent Afghanistan from becoming a haven for international terror groups.

Zalmay Khalilzad thanked Pakistan for facilitating the travel of Taliban leaders to Qatar, where the group’s senior leaders will hold another round of peace talks starting today as Washington intensifies efforts to find a negotiated solution to Afghanistan’s 17-year war, it’s longest.

Khalilzad’s tweet appreciating Pakistan’s help in this “significant moment” comes as he wraps up lunch with Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and his team after their first meeting. The Taliban, some of whom arrived in Doha from Pakistan the previous night, raised expectations ahead of talks with Khalilzad. Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid told The Associated Press, “Yes, there is a possibility we will reach some results.” Past rounds have focused on US withdrawal of troops, which has been a standing Taliban demand, and guarantees that Afghanistan will not be used again as a staging area for terror attacks on the US.

Share on: WhatsApp