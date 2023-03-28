Khalilzad does not speak for Biden administration: official

The State Department Spokesperson, Vedant Patel, has clarified that former US envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad did not represent the country’s foreign policy and did not speak for the administration of President Joe Biden.

Patel’s statement came in response to a question asked during a press briefing on Monday about Khalilzad’s recent statement regarding the political situation in Pakistan.

Earlier this month, Khalilzad had said that Pakistan was “underperforming and falling far behind” India.

“Pakistan faces a triple crisis: political, economic, and security. Despite great potential, it is underperforming and falling far behind its archrival, India. It is time for serious soul-searching, bold thinking, and strategising,” he had remarked.