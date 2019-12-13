Khalilzad discusses Afghan reconciliation process with civil-military leadership

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday met US Special Envoy on Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad and assured him that Islamabad would continue to sincerely play the role of a facilitator in the Afghan peace process.

The US special envoy is in Pakistan on a two-day official visit.

The foreign minister also noted that peace in Afghanistan was imperative for peace and stability in the region and reiterated Pakistan’s stance that there was no military solution to the Afghan conflict.

“Pakistan hopes that US-Afghan talks will soon resume as peace in the region depends upon stability in Afghanistan,” said Qureshi. The US envoy also apprised the foreign minister regarding the ongoing talks with the Taliban and discussed the overall security situation of the region. Khalilzad also appreciated Pakistan’s role for peace in Afghanistan. Later in the day, Khalilzad along with the US envoy called on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

“Regional security situation with particular reference to ongoing Afg recon [Afghan reconciliation] process was discussed [during the meeting],” the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement.