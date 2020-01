Staff Reporter

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) chief Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on

Thursday sent his resignation to Prime Minister Imran Khan for approval.As per the details, the

reservations between the federal government and MQM-P could yet not be resolved. The MQM leader

has requested the prime minister to immediately accept his resignation. On January 12, Dr Siddiqui

announced that he was resigning .