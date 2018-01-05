Khalid Mehmood praises Landikotal welfare org

Nasib Shah Shinwari

Landikotal

The Political Agent of Khyber Agency applauding the welfare activities of Landikotal Welfare Organization has urged the shopkeepers and local of Landikotal to keep their surroundings neat and clean which would impact their health positively. A grand ceremony about the awareness and importance of cleanliness was organized at the Agency headquarter hospital square where political agent of Khyber Agency Khalid Mehmood as chief guest and a large number of elders and civil society members participated. Khalid Mehmood, the political agent of Khyber Agency said clean environment was essential for healthy life and when there was no hygiene, it adversely affect our lives and health. He praised the representatives of the Landikotal welfare organization.