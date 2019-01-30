Khalid Ayaz posted as DG inspections, Public Prosecution Department

Staff Reporter

Services & General Administration Department vide its notification No SI.2-2/2019 has posted Mr Khalid Ayaz, a PMS officer of BS 19 as Director General Inspection, Directorate of Public Prosecution Department Punjab with immediate effect in his own pay & scale against a vacant post relieving Mr Khalid Raju, Director Monitoring, Directorate of Public Prosecution, Punjab, of additional charge of the post. Mr Khalid Ayaz was Additional Director General, Public Relations, Punjab before his new posting.

