Khaleda Zia jailed for five years

Dhaka

Bangladesh opposition leader and former prime minister Khaleda Zia on Thursday asked her relatives and supporters not to worry and remain strong minutes before she was sentenced to five years in jail in a graft case.

She was convicted of embezzling $253,000 in donations meant for an orphanage, established in her late husband Ziaur Rahman’s memory when she was the prime minister from 2001-2006, a charge she had consistently dismissed as politically motivated.

The leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, who wore an off-white sari and her trademark goggles, offered her prayers and comforted her relatives, most of whom, were in tears, as she left her Gulshan residence for the court.

“There is no need to cry. I will be alright. You all wait, I will be back,” Khaleda said. Zia’s elder sister, her sisters-in-law, her younger brother, nephews and her lawyers accompanied her to the court.

The 72-year-old leader plans to appeal against her conviction, lawyers said, and is likely to be freed on bail during that process, But it may affect her ability to stand in the general elections slated for December.

Khaleda’s lawyer Khandkar Mahbub Hossain said the ruling was “political vengeance” and would be overturned by a higher court. “We didn’t get justice. We’ll go to the higher court,” Hossain said.

“This is a false and staged case. No way we will accept this verdict,” BNP secretary general Fakhrul Islam Alamgir told AFP after the hearing.

She will have to stay in jail for at least three days until Sunday.

They will have to move the case on Sunday. It will depend on the high court whether it will give Zia a bail. The court may decide issuance of bail immediately.

“She was given a shorter term considering her health and social status,” judge Mohammad Akhteruzzaman said earlier, as he passed sentence in a packed courtroom amid tight security. She was immediately taken to a special jail in the old part of the city where she would have to remain until her lawyers file an appeal.

Violence erupted in major cities across Bangladesh at the news of the guilty verdict, with BNP supporters clashing with police and activists from the ruling party. Police fired rubber bullets at demonstrators in the northeastern city of Sylhet, spokesperson Abdul Wahab told AFP. At least four people have been injured in the clashes, he added. Police said they arrested at least seven BNP officials in the port city of Chittagong, including the local head of the party after opposition supporters scuffled with police.

Khaleda and her party say the charges are part of a plot to keep her and her family out of politics. Party leaders said more than 3,500 supporters have been detained over the past few days. BNP senior leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi denounced the sentence, calling it “an attempt to eliminate the opponent”. Her party announced a plan for protests on Friday against what it called a “biased and compromised” ruling.

“This verdict will deepen the country’s existing political crisis and will damage people’s faith in the judiciary,” said BNP secretary general Alamgir.

Her son, Tarique Rahman, and four others were jailed for 10 years at the end of a case that lasted nearly 10 years. Last month prosecutors sought the death penalty over his alleged role in a deadly 2004 grenade attack that injured Hasina.

Zia and her son were detained by an army-backed government in 2007 and spent a year and a half in detention pending trials for alleged corruption. “The government has a responsibility to prevent and minimise violence, but it needs to do so in a way that respects basic rights, not flouts them.” Many private schools declared a holiday on Thursday in anticipation of the verdict, while several ride-hailing services announced a day-long suspension of their operations.

Police set up check-posts at key entry points of the city in an effort to prevent thousands of rural supporters of BNP and its allies from marching to the capital. “Dhaka is effectively cut off, people in panic,” read the front-page headline of the Bengali-language newspaper Prothom Alo.—AFP