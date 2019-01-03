Khadim Rizvi granted 20 day remand

Lahore

An accountability court in Lahore on Wednesday granted physical remand of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi in police custody.

Earlier in the day, the Civil Lines police produced Rizvi in the court amid tight security and sought a 30-day physical remand of the cleric.

The officials told the ATC judge that interrogators need to conduct Rizvi’s photogrammetric test, which according to deputy prosecutor general, is the process of proving that the person in a video or audio clip is the person accused.—INP

