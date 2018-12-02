Khadim Rizvi booked under treason charges: Fawad

Afzal Qadri, other party leaders also charged under similar law for violent protests, passing incendiary remarks against judiciary, PM

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Information minister Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday announced that Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi has been booked under treason and terrorism charges at Lahore’s Civil Lines police station.

The minister was briefing media regarding last week’s countrywide crackdown against TLP leaders and workers at a press conference.

“The government has decided to initiate legal action against leaders of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan and Khadim Hussain Rizvi has been charged under terrorism and treason laws at the Civil Lines Police station in Lahore,” Chaudhry told reporters.

“Afzal Hussain Qadri, who is the second most important TLP leader, has been charged with treason and terrorism allegations in Gujrat,” he said.

Another TLP leader, Inayatul Haq Shah, has been charged under treason and anti-terrorism laws in Rawalpindi while Hafiz Farooqul Hassan also been charged under similiar laws, Chaudhry added.

The TLP had staged countrywide protests last month against the Supreme Court’s acquittal of Asia Bibi, a Christian woman facing blasphemy charges. The protests paralysed routine life in major cities of the country for three days forcing the government to sign a controversial deal.

Police took top TLP leaders including Rizvi into protective custody later last month when they refused to withdraw their call for yet another protest in Rawalpindi’s Liaquat Bagh on November 25.

On November 23, Rizvi was taken into “protective custody” by police from Lahore as law enforcement agencies launched a massive crackdown against workers of TLP and Tehreek-i-Labbaik Ya Rasool Allah.

Chaudhry revealed that a total of 2,899 people were taken into protective custody from across Punjab while 139 persons from Sindh and 126 from Islamabad were taken into custody.

He said the government would allow protests that protect the rights of people but that “the state will not remain silent on a protest that violates the rights of people and is beyond the ambit of the Constitution and law.”

Rizvi and his fellow party leaders are accused of staging violent protests, passing incendiary remarks against the judiciary and the prime minister as well as provoking the military to stage a mutiny — all in the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s acquittal of Aasia Bibi in a blasphemy case.

Additionally, Chaudhry said all the suspects who were directly involved in the destruction of state property, which caused a loss of Rs50 million, and misbehaving with citizens during the TLP-led protests are being booked under terrorism charges at various police stations.

However, he added that a “large number of people” among the more than 3,000 taken into custody were not directly involved in the violence and therefore, they will be released after taking their assurances not to participate in such activities in the future.

The TLP through its protests — starting with its 20-day sit-in at Faizabad interchange in November last year — caused harm to people’s lives and properties despite government efforts to convince the party to protest peacefully, the minister said.

A joint operation was thus launched against the party in which all institutions and intelligence agencies participated, Chaudhry said.

He thanked the opposition parties and the country’s media “who went out of their way” to support the state during the crackdown.

