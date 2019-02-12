Khadija hails IIUI for providing quality education

Staff Reporter

Ambassador of Somalia to Pakistan Khadija Mohamed Almakhzoumi Thursday lauded the efforts of International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) in providing quality education to the Muslim students hailing from various countries.

The ambassador expressed these views during a meeting held here with the President, IIUI Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh. She said that university produced mention-able graduates who are on the key posts in Somalia and they are also the ambassadors of IIUI’s message of peace.

During the meeting, issues pertaining to mutual interests and educational cooperation were also discussed. IIUI President said that the university would keep disseminating Islam’s message of peace and moderation.

Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh also said that university strives to build bridges between the traditional knowledge and the latest technologies, paying equal attention to the Islamic heritage and the engineering and technology. Technology, he said, is need of the time as it helps avoiding the clash of civilizations through the rejection of extremism, prejudice and terrorism in the light of divine teachings.

