Khabib Nurmagomedov set for UFC Hall of Fame

The 33-year-old from Dagestan never lost a single fight in his glittering MMA career walking away with an unblemished 29-0 professional record while defeating the likes of Conor McGregor, Justin Gaethje, and Dustin Poirier during his legendary Octagon tenure

Khabib was the longest-reigning UFC Lightweight Champion, having held the title from April 2018 to March 2021 and was ranked #1 in the UFC men’s pound-for-pound rankings at the time of his retirement.

He holds the distinction of being the first-ever Muslim champion in the UFC.

Since retiring, Khabib Nurmagomedov has been an active coach with American Kickboxing Academy head coach Javier Mendez. He currently coaches and corners Islam Makhachev (UFC), Zubaira Tukhugov (UFC), Tagir Ulanbekov (UFC), Islam Mamedov (Bellator), Gadzhi Rabadanov (Bellator), Saygid Izagakhmaev (ONE Championship), and cousins Abubakar Nurmagomedov (UFC), Umar Nurmagomedov (UFC), and Usman Nurmagomedov (Bellator) while also working as a mixed martial arts promoter, known for promoting the Eagle Fighting Championship (EFC).