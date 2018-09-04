Khaadi wins award

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Khaadi, Pakistan’s premier fashion retail brand, won the prestigious “Retail Brand of the year Award” at this year’s HUM STYLE AWARDS 2018, held at an evening of glamour and style at Karachi’s Expo Centre. Khaadi, was selected on the basis of its contribution towards establishing a strong foothold in terms of retail expansion and experience. Khaadi was recognized last year for ‘Outstanding Achievement in Brand Development’ category at the same awards last year. Khaadi’s Chief Marketing Officer Muhammad Usman, received the award on behalf of the company and dedicated the award to “… Pakistan and our customers. None of this would be possible without them.” He added. “ Khaadi’s Dream Team is fantastic whose passion and commitment have taken it from a 400 square foot corner store in Zamzama to the 400,000 square feet in 72 stores across Pakistan, UK and the GCC. Thank you Pakistan, thank you Hum Style Awards.”

Share on: WhatsApp