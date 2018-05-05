Khaadi opens in Multan

Islamabad

Khaadi, Pakistan’s premier fast fashion and lifestyle brand unveiled its limited edition, unstitched luxury lawn at the opening of its complete destination flagship store in Multan This state-of-the-art store is Khaadi’s sixth flagship store in Pakistan. Khaadi’s forte as a design house is reflected in the both the store design and aesthetic. The company believes in merging art with large spaces and includes an artist’s feature wall by Sohail Abdulla. The store is located in Multan’s trendy shopping districtGulgasht Colony and will carry unstitched, ready-to-wear, Kids and Home. Covering a floor area of 20,000 square feet it includes both an escalator and an elevator for accessibility and customer convenience. “We chose Multan to launch this collection as it is our newest store. The store and the collection are reflective of our commitment to creating new traditions defined by our signature retail experience.” said CEO Shamoon Sultan. “We welcome Multan to our Flagship store and hope it becomes an icon in Multan’s retail space.” The store currently employs twenty-five full time sales staff who are enrolled in Khaadi’s sales and development training programme.—PR