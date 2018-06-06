Khaadi first Pak brand to open retail store in Scotland

Staff Reporter

Khaadi, the country’s leading fashion retail brand announced the opening of its first store in Scotland becoming the first Pakistani brand to open a retail outlet in the country.

The Glasgow store is located at the Silverburn Shopping Centre, one of the largest shopping centres in the UK, and is the brand’s eighteenth international store and eighth in the UK. It will showcase products from Khaadi’s Ready to Wear, accessories and KhaadiKhaas collection. “I am extremely proud of this achievement,” said Shamoon Sultan, CEO Khaadi, “Khaadi is a pioneer of fashion retail in Pakistan.