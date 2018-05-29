Khaadi at Venice Biennale

Observer Report

Islamabad

Khaadi, Pakistan’s premier lifestyle brand has sponsored the National Pavilion of Pakistan, under the title, ‘The Fold’ at the Venice Biennale 2018, becoming the first brand to represent the country at the globally recognised premiere event for design and architecture.

With a history of over 120 years, La Biennale di Venezia is known to be an Oscar equivalent in the area of design. Its 16th International Architecture Exhibition with the theme of ‘Free space’ has commenced on May 26 and will continue till November 25. In what will be the country’s first ever national pavilion to have debuted at this platform, Khaadi will proudly showcase Pakistani culture alongside other world renowned design houses, artists, and architects.

Khaadi takes pride in its Pakistani roots that influence its design aesthetic,” shared Shamoon Sultan, CEO Khaadi, “Khaadi is one of the pioneers of fashion retail and we believe that it is our responsibility to highlight Pakistan’s rich culture and to represent and promote our architects, designers, and intellectuals locally and globally.”

Curator of the National Pavilion of Pakistan, Sami Chohan said, “Being featured at a National Pavilion is an honour for any architect or designer and this opportunity will help us promote a softer, more artistic side of Pakistan at a global level.”