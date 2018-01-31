Kh Salman Rafique visits PKLI&RC

Staff Reporter

Punjab Minister for Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Khwaja Salman Rafique Tuesday visited Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute and Research Center (PKLI&RC) to monitor progress on construction of the next phase of the hospital building. Dr Saeed Akhter, President and CEO of PKLI&RC, led the hospital team.

Secretary Health Najam Ahmd Shah, Abdullah Khan Sumbal, Commissioner Lahore Division and Mujahid Sherdil, CEO of Infrastructure Development Authority of Punjab, were also present on the occasion. The visitors were briefed on the construction progress.