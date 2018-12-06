Kh Asif’s money laundering evidence submitted to NAB

Islamabad

Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Thursday submitted evidence in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against alleged money laundering by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader submitted evidence against Asif at NAB’s Islamabad office on the request of the accountability watchdog.

Dar also submitted a record of foreign investments made by Asif which includes details of benaami transactions made through the PML-N leader and his wife’s foreign bank accounts.

Further, Dar has also handed over to NAB officials a confidential agreement regarding Asif’s employment in a foreign company while being federal minister.

The premier’s special assistant has alleged that Asif was involved in money laundering under the cover of iqama and foreign employment.

Asif called the national exchequer huge losses when he was the minister for power and water, the PTI leader has further claimed.—INP

