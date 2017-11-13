Kh Asif’s Iqama case hearing starts today

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Islamabad High Court will start hearing a petition seeking Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif’s disqualification for possessing an iqama (work permit) from today, Monday.

A larger bench headed by Justice Amir Farooq has sought a written response from the foreign minister.

The petition for Asif’s disqualification was filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Usman Dar.

The petitioner was a PTI candidate in the 2013 general election in NA-110 – the Sialkot constituency in Punjab province from where Asif was elected to the National Assembly.

In the petition, Dar has stated that in view of the facts..