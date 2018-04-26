Kh. Asif to challenge IHC decision soon

ISLAMABAD : The Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif to challenge the Islamabad High Court decision pertaining to his disqualification over UAE work permit in Supreme Court soon.

According to sources, he would challenge the IHC decision. He has started consultations with his associates over the decision and would soon challenge the decision.

The IHC on Thursday ruled that Asif is not ‘honest’ and ‘truthful’ as per the Constitution. The court stated that Asif did not mention his foreign employment in his nomination papers.

The three bench members unanimously ruled that Asif has been disqualified as per Article 62 (1) (f) of the Constitution.

The court announced its verdict on a petition stating that Asif did not mention his foreign employment in his nomination papers.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Athar Minallah announced the verdict and ruled that Asif is not ‘honest’ and ‘truthful’ as per the Constitution.

Dar and PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry were present in court when the verdict was read out whereas no one from Asif’s side was present. As per the law, Asif will be unable to hold public or party office for life.

The verdict was reserved by the larger bench headed by Justice Minallah on April 10 after hearing arguments from both sides.

As per the petitioner, Asif was not entitled to hold office of MNA nor of federal minister under the Unlimited Term Employment Contract between him and International Mechanical and Electrical Co (IMECO), a company located in Abu Dhabi.

Asif was hired as a full-time employee of IMECO since at least July 2, 2011 and has held various positions, including those of the legal adviser and special adviser, the petition stated.

The contract signed between the foreign minister and the company claimed that Asif was to receive a monthly basic salary of AED35,000 along with a monthly allowance of AED15,000.

Orignally published by INP