Kh Asif terms Indian army chief’s statement against Pakistan as ‘irresponsible’

ISLAMAABD : Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif Sunday said that statement by Indian Army Chief against Pakistan was very irresponsible.

In a tweet message, the minister said that such statements are not befitting with his office, adding that the statement is tantamount to invitation for nuclear encounter.

Foreign minister said that if that is what they desire, they are welcome to test our resolve and the general’s doubt would swiftly be removed.

Meanwhile, Foreign Office spokesperson Dr.Muhammad Faisal has also termed statement of Indian Army Chief as deplorable.

In a tweet message, he said Pakistan is fully capable of defending itself and there must not be any misadventure based on miscalculation. He said attacks in Pakistan from Afghanistan’s soil should be stopped.

Spokesperson said Pakistan is hosting over one point four million of Afghan refugees and now they should be repatriated to their country.

Earlier, Director General of Inter-Service Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor said, “Such irresponsible statements from a person of a responsible stature are deplorable. Pakistan army is a responsible organization.”

Asif overtly stated that Pakistan has maintained nuclear arsenal to deal with threats emanating from its eastern border.

“To impose aggression on Pakistan may be an Indian desire. India can initiate efforts if it wants to test our valour”, warned ISPR DG.

“We are a professional army, responsible nuclear state and resilient nation,” the DG ISPR said.

Earlier on Saturday, Indian army chief Gen. Bipin Rawat said the force (Indian army) was ready to call Pakistan s “nuclear bluff” and cross the border to carry out any operation if asked by the government.

“We will call the (nuclear) bluff of Pakistan. If we will have to really confront the Pakistanis, and a task is given to us, we are not going to say we cannot cross the border because they have nuclear weapons. We will have to call their nuclear bluff,” Gen. Rawat said.

Orignally published by NNI