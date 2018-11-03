Kh Asif takes dig at govt for signing ‘NRO’

Staff Reporter

Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Saturday mocked the the federal government for seeking and signing ‘NRO’ after repeatedly accusing Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz of begging for NRO. Although the former minister didn’t name anyone, his tweet was an obvious reference to an agreement which the government signed with the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) on Friday in order to disperse the protesters who had paralyzed major cities of Pakistan after Supreme Court exonerated Asia Bibi of blasphemy charges.

The agreement came a couple of days after Prime Minister Imran Khan warned the protesters against clashing with the state during a TV address. Hours after his address, the prime minister left for China on an official visit. Earlier, the former president Asif Zardari has said that he had never asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to give him an NRO, which in political-speak refers to an amnesty.

