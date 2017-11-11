Kh Asif stresses need for quality education

SIALKOT :Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has stressed the need for provision of the best quality education to the upcoming generations. He was addressing the participants in the laptops distribution ceremony, held at the Govt College for Women University (GCWU), Sialkot, after inaugurating the newly established Admin Block and smart class room here Saturday. He said that it was the prime obligation of everyone to help secure educational future of students by opening doors of quality education on them and providing them with maximum opportunities of gaining knowledge.

Orignally published by INP