Kh Asif shifted to Mayo Hospital with eye ailment

Staff Reporter

Imprisoned PML-N MNA Kh Asif was shifted to Mayo Hospital from Kot Lakhpat Jail for an eye check-up on Tuesday.

A team of doctors, including eye specialist Prof Asad Naqi and former National Assembly speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq’s son, Associate Prof Sardar Ali Sadiq, examined the former foreign minister at the hospital’s eye ward upon his arrival. During the examination, Khawaja Asif was diagnosed with an eye infection with the medics suggesting that he should undergo a surgery. Subsequently, he was admitted to the hospital and will be tested for the coronavirus before the eye surgery.

On Feb 4, an accountability court in Lahore had extended the PML-N leader’s judicial remand until February 18 in assets beyond income case. Accountability Judge Jawadul Hassan heard the case as the accused was produced before the court amid strict security.