Kh Asif, Mazari trade harsh words in NA on foreign policy

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

Wednesday once again saw both Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari and Former Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif exchanging harsh and bitter words on each other’s foreign policy with Khawaja Asif declaring that the PTI government’s immature policy has only brought embarrassment to the country and hurt its dignity whilst Shireen Mazari said that Pakistan is seeing a dawn of new foreign policy based on mutual interest and respect. She said our policy is not based on compromises as was the case in the past saying it is because of clear and unambiguous stance of PM Imran Khan.

Shereen Mazari said during his visit to Saudi Arabia, the Prime Minister made it clear that Pakistan is desirous of peace in the Muslim Ummah and offered the role of facilitator to end conflicts. She said Pakistan will not become part of any outside conflict.

She said it is also the first time that UK has agreed to cooperate with Pakistan in checking money laundering.

The Minister regretted that the previous government of PML-N never discussed foreign policy matters on the floor of the house. She said Pakistan is still facing side effects of the compromises made by the previous government. The previous government did not have a foreign minister for four years, she said reminding the PML-N leader of its failures on foreign policy front.

The Minister for Human Rights said Balochistan will now be given due share in their resources and development.

She regretted that previous governments neglected the province and never fulfilled the promises made with people of Balochistan.

The Minister said the government is also working to address the issue of enforced disappearances.

Earlier participating in the debate, Khawaja Muhammad Asif said the government’s mini budget has triggered inflation in the country. He said the government in a short span has disappointed the people both on the economic and foreign policy fronts.

He said the foreign minister should forcefully raise the issue of Kashmir dispute and plight of Kashmiri people at the forum of UN General Assembly session.

Participating in the debate on new budgetary proposals, Sardar Akhtar Mengal said the mini budget will directly or indirectly impact the common man. He also voiced concern over increase in gas price.

Sardar Mengal said Balochistan is not being provided electricity as per its requirement. He demanded construction of dams as well as provision of health and education facilities in Balochistan.

Nawab Muhammad Yousaf Talpur said the government should give special attention to development of agriculture sector. He said the farmers should be given subsidy on fertilizers, seeds and other inputs.

Andleeb Abbas said previous governments are responsible for current poor state of economy. He said the PTI government will bring change in the lives of people by bringing the economy on the right track.

Share on: WhatsApp