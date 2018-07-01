Kh Asif defends Nawaz, says he isn’t power hungry

SIALKOT : Former foreign minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said that ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif is not a power hungry individual.

Asif, while addressing an election campaign in Sialkot, said that the nation cannot be silenced with the help of sit-ins or illegal ousters of leaders.

The PML-N leader said that if the nation voted for them then it is their right to serve them for five years. “If we do not serve them then they should elect new leaders,” Asif said.

The ex-minister went on to say that he is talking about the sanctity of votes when he raises the slogan of ‘Vote ko Izzat Do’.

“People used to say that Nawaz wouldn’t come back to Pakistan when he was in exile. He came back again and became prime minister for the third time,” he said.

He also criticised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan for prostrating himself at the shrine of sufi saint Hazrat Fariduddin Ganjshakar.

The PML-N leader recounted his party supremo’s achievements and spoke about the party’s manifesto for the upcoming elections.