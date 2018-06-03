Kh Asif becomes eligible

IN a landmark judgment that has brought back some sanity in national politics, a three-member bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, on Friday, overturned earlier verdict of Islamabad High Court regarding disqualification for life for former Foreign Minister Kh. Muhammad Asif. The bench, in its short order, observed that for reasons to be recorded later, the petition (of Khawaja Asif against his disqualification) is converted into appeal and is being allowed.

This is, indeed, a major relief for PML(N), which was facing tough days these days because of several verdicts of the judiciary that affected its political future and prospects in elections. Khawaja Asif has always been a strong candidate from Sialkot and his ouster from the scene had created space for his opponents, who will now have to face him in the electoral battle than trying to clear their way through courts. The circumstances of disqualification remain the same but there is a hell of difference in interpretation between the Islamabad High Court and the apex court leading to two conflicting judgments, which clearly show that there is room to go either way and future of an elected person hinges on narrow or liberal interpretation of the law and the Constitution. Clearly, there are judges who believe that Articles of the Constitution concerning qualification and disqualification of election candidates should not be interpreted narrowly as this would mean no one would become eligible to contest elections. It is also interesting to note that the three-member bench of Islamabad High Court while disqualifying Khawaja Asif had also observed “We have handed down this judgment with a heavy heart not only because a seasoned and accomplished political figure stands disqualified but more so because the dreams and aspirations of 342,125 registered voters have suffered a setback.” We believe that it is also fault of the politicians and parliamentarians that they have miserably failed to address issues at the highest platform of Parliament and are turning increasingly towards court to sort out issues that purely fall within the domain of the legislature. Article-62 and 63 are also becoming a cause to create confusion about timely holding of general election as Lahore High Court has, in a strange move, entertained pleas for revision of nomination forms just a day before candidates were supposed to start filing papers as per election schedule announced by the Election Commission. History of these articles has clearly showed that these have not served any fruitful purpose and instead brought instability to the country, therefore, must be taken care of by the next Assembly.

