Kh Asif advises politicians to face trials with fortitude

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has advised the political workers and leaders that they should keep up their spirits and bear the political trials with fortitude for the sanctity of their ideas and beliefs. In a tweet posted on Saturday, Kh Asif ran a video clip showing how the PML-N leaders including Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Safdar Awan, Kh Saad Rafiq, Rana Sanaullah, Ahsan Iqbal, Mian Javed Latif, Miftah Ismail, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and he himself spent hundreds of days in jails in contrast with only 3 days in jail by PTI’s Fawad Chaudhry, 4 days by Azam Swati, 27 days by Shahbaz Gill.—INP