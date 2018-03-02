KFH, NBK sign KWD 249.2m credit deal with Limak

Dubai

Limak Ýnþaat, currently constructing the new passenger terminal at Kuwait International Airport, and Kuwait’s two largest banks, the National Bank of Kuwait S.A.K.P. (NBK) and Kuwait Finance House K.S.C.P. (KFH), have signed a KWD 249.2 million Syndicated Credit Agreement to partly finance the construction, completion, furnishing and maintenance of Kuwait International Airport (KIA) New Passenger Terminal II. Under the Agreement, NBK is the Mandated Lead Arranger, Intercreditor Agent, Security Agent and Account Bank, and KFH is the Mandated Lead Arranger and Commodity Murabahah Investment Agent. With the signing, NBK and KFH will jointly finance KWD124.6 million each to facilitate construction works on KIA New Passenger Terminal II currently being constructed by Limak. The terminal is designed to handle 25 million passengers per year and accommodate all aircraft types through 51 gates and stands. The agreement was signed by Limak Holding Chairman Nihat Özdemir, NBK Chairman Nasser Musaed Al-Sayer, and KFH Chairman Hamad Al-Marzouk. In attendance at the signing ceremony were H.E. Ms. Ayºe Hilal Sayan Koytak the Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to Kuwait and her delegation, and senior executives and board members from Limak Ýnþaat, Limak Holding, the National Bank of Kuwait, Kuwait Finance House, and the Ministry of Public Works.—Agencies