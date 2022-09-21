A senior executive of the fast-food chain Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) has warned of legal action against Kylian Mbappe over his refusal to take part in some of the French national team’s sponsorship commitments.

Alain Beral, the vice president of KFC France, told the Sport Business Club website that the food chain was considering legal action, although he did not specify whether the lawsuit will be brought against Mbappe or the Franch Football Federation as a whole.

“We have paid for something clear. If necessary, we will assert our rights,” said Beral.

The issue stems from the striker’s quarrel with French football over image rights. Mbappe is of the opinion that players, such as himself, whose images are used in abundance to promote products should be paid more than others.

It was the very reason he refused to participate in a team photo shoot and sponsor activities scheduled for Tuesday as he did not want to endorse some brands, including fast food chains and betting companies, that have contracts with the national team.

“I have decided to not take part in the photo shoot after the French federation’s refusal to change the image rights agreement with the players,” Mbappe said in a statement.

The French federation has promised to “review … the image rights agreement between it and its selected players” as a result.

Mbappe is currently on international duty as he looks to help France avoid relegation into the lower division of the Nations League after a terrible campaign. France hosts Austria on Thursday and play at Denmark three days later.