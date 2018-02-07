KFC signs MoU with TCF

Karachi

KFC’s CSR initiative Mitao Bhook hosted the MoU signing ceremony of its partnership with The Citizens Foundation recently here which drew the leadership team from both the organizations and unveiled their new school, which TCF has adopted to run under its Mitao Bhook ambit.

TCF is a professionally managed, non-profit organization set up in 1995 by a group of citizens who wanted to bring about positive social change through education. 22 years later, TCF is now one of Pakistan’s leading organizations in the field of education for the less-privileged.

Raza Pirbhai, CEO KFC Pakistan added, “I would like to share with you the success of our CSR platform Mitao Bhook where we have partnered with multiple NGOs till date and contributed more than 70 million for the education of underprivileged.”

On this occasion, Asaad Ayub, CEO The Citizens Foundation, said ““As a nation, education is the way forward to give our youth the means to become independent, self-sufficient and productive members of the society. We greatly value this partnership with KFC and their efforts in supporting TCF’s education movement.”—PR