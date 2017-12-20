KFC hosts children’s benefit concert

Staff Reporter

Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), under its flagship ‘Mitao Bhook’ program hosted ‘Children’s Benefit Concert’ in the metropolis which was attended by a large number of children from both special and underprivileged schools. The event was held in collaboration with the Family Educational Services Foundation (FESF), a Punjab-based non-profit educational organization.

KFC Pakistan has actively been involved with the education and training of its deaf community and has been paving a path for them to lead towards a brighter future. In January, KFC partnered with FESF and adopted the Deaf Reach KFC Campus.

A multidimensional initiative taken to eradicate hunger, KFC Mitao Bhook has dedicated its iconic chicken bucket to this cause, and Rs. 50 from the sale of each bucket goes towards the education and training of deaf children.

Speaking on the occasion, Raza Pirbhai, CEO, KFC Pakistan, said, “KFC Mitao Bhook happens to be the company’s corporate responsibility platform through which it has partnered with leading NGOs of the country and has contributed over Rs. 70 million for the education of underprivileged and deaf children.”

He said KFC takes pride in running the Deaf Reach KFC Campus for the past two years and will continue to support quality education for all children. To promote an inclusive and egalitarian society, we strongly believe that every child deserves to be treated as equal, added by Raza Pirbhai, CEO, KFC Pakistan.

Besides running its Deaf Reach School, KFC Mitao Bhook has also partnered with such leading non-profit organizations as SOS Children’s Village, The Citizens Foundation, CYTE Foundation, and various others.