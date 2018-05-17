KFC collaborates jelly fish entertainment

Karachi

KFC Pakistan in collaboration with Jellyfish Entertainment hosted the music launch ceremony of their upcoming movie “Na Band Na Baraati”, which will hit the theatres on July 6th 2018.

KFC Pakistan strongly believes in supporting the upcoming talent and helping the Pakistani cinema grow. In the same regard, Mr. Noor Alam, General Manager – Marketing & Innovation, while addressing to the media said, “We believe that our local entertainment industry has a lot of potential and can do wonders if given the right platform to showcase their talent. The reason to partner with movies belonging to different genre is to help our local talent come up and compete at par with the rest of the world.—PR