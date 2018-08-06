Key Taliban leader killed in Bannu shootout

BANNU : Security forces on Monday gunned down a main leader of Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) during an encounter in Jani Khel area of Bannu.

The killed terrorist identified as Naseeur Rehman opened fire on security force when they were patrolling the area. However, the militant was killed in retaliatory firing.

He was wanted to the security forces in several terror-related cases. In the past, the forces conducted operations to arrest him but he always managed to escape.

In a recent attack during election campaign in Pakistan, Haroon Bilour, who was a candidate for PK-78, and 21 others martyred when a blast occurred at a corner meeting of ANP in the Yaka Toot area of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa capital.

Haroon was the son of Bashir Ahmed Bilour, a senior ANP figure who was himself martyred in a suicide blast in Peshawar in 2012.

Meanwhile, the responsibility for the Peshawar suicide blast has been claimed by the Pakistan faction of outlawed Tehrik-i-Taliban.

