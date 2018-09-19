Key takeaways of finance bill 2018-2019

Zubair Yaqoob

Karachi

The government has announced Rs183 billion additional revenue measures through supplementary finance bill. The rate of tax on salary persons having annual income up to Rs2.4 million will be maintained. However, the withholding tax rate on non-filers while making banking transactions has been restored to 0.6 percent.

Finance Minister Asad Umar on Tuesday presented amendment to Finance Act, 2018 at floor of the house. In his speech the finance minister presented a mix of relief and revenue measures during remaining 9 months of the current fiscal year.

The finance minister said that the country was facing serious economic challenges and changes to budget 2018/2019 were necessary. He said that the government was taking Rs183 billion measures out of which Rs92 billion would be generated through using modern technology.

Asad Umar said that the previous government introduced withholding tax at 0.6 percent on non-filers while making non-cash transactions up to Rs50,000 in a day. This rate, however, has been reduced to 0.4 percent in the last budget. “The rate has been restored to 0.6 percent for non-filers,” he added.

He said that in the last budget a provision was introduced under which non-filers could not purchase immovable property and motor vehicles. “This provision has been abolished on the demand of expatriate Pakistanis,” he added.

The finance minister said that the new burden of taxes had been designed to affect rich people in this regard federal excise duty rate of 10 percent on vehicles above 1800CC has been increased to 20 percent.

The finance minister further said that the tax slab introduced by the previous government in the budget 2018/2019 has been maintained up to Rs2.4 million annual income. However, rate of tax has been increased up to 25 percent for salary persons and 29 percent for business individuals, he added.

In order to provide relief to poor segment of the society, the finance minister said that the Petroleum Development Levy (PDL) that was announced in the recent budget has been abolished.

Asad Umar said that in order to boost export sector an amount of Rs5 billion as relief has been provided through withdrawal of regulatory duty on 82 tariff lines, which were related to raw material. He also announced Rs44 billion benefit for textile industry.

The finance minister announced 10 percent increase in pensioners of Employees Old-Age Benefit Institute (EOBI).

Asad Umar said that the immediate measures were necessary because if it were not taken then the fiscal deficit may exceed to 7.2 percent in the current fiscal year.

