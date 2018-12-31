Key successes in power sector achieved in 2018

Lahore

Spokesman of Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) has said that construction of Mohmand Dam will start in January and Diamer Bhasha Dam by mid of 2019. In a statement issued here on Sunday, the spokesman said that the WAPDA has achieved key successes in water and power sector during 2018.

He said that three important hydro power projects which were facing prolonged delay have been completed in 2018 which include Golen Gol hydropower project Chitral, Tarbela-IV extension project and Neelum Jhelum hydropower project.

He said that completion of the three key power projects have added 2487 megawatt electricity to the national grid. Capacity of hydro power generation has reached 9389 megawatt from 6902 megawatt in 2018 due to efforts of WAPDA witnessing 36 percent increase, the spokesman added.—INP

