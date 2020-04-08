Key steps to stay away from Corona Washing hands with water and soap is far better & effective protective/preventive measure than using sanitizers

Pakistan Observer talked to Dr Zaman Awan about the ongoing corona outbreak and here are his valuable suggestions. Please let us know what are the key steps that should be taken by readers to not get infected? Prior to the answer I would like to say a few words about what coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is about.This specific coronavirus strain (H5N1) is highly virulent even in a smaller dose and is usually transmitted from animals to humans and then from infected humans to healthy population through droplet spread mostly to extreme age group especially those with depressed immunity due to already existing medical complications or patients having treatment with immuno-suppressant drugs with fatal consequences. The virus enters via mucosa of mouth, nostrils and eyes. The outbreak of infection spreads mostly through immigrants as carriers from infected areas to the exposed persons of innocent vicinity as has occurred and is experienced in our country. Now this spread has become pandemic in the world. Personal hygiene is most important tool for the prevention of this contagious disease . Hand washing with water and soap as per guidelines of world health organization (WHO) for at least 20 seconds must be frequently carried out. Unnecessary touching of mouth, nose and eyes must be avoided. Hand shaking and hugging must be abstained. Avoid going to heavy populated areas and gatherings and if at all it’s unavoidable one must use face mask in a proper way and try to stay there for a very short period. Sick and vulnerable people must not go to gatherings at all.Family members and friends should also observe the same precautions. Furniture and other useable materials must be cleaned again with soap and water and dried/cleaned with disposable tissue papers. This virus is highly virulent, contagious and fatal in its nature. Regular breathing exercises are extremely helpful. In suspected cases frequent steam inhalation is of utmost importance as this will clear the sinuses where viruses can harbor easily since sinuses can’t be rinsed by any other means. No particular antviral drug is available by now but clinical trials are being conducted to establish any specific medicine. Combination of two antiviral and one antimalarial drugs is being tested as treatment. What kind of diet should One take to fortify One’s immune system? No specific diet is recommended but, of course, very hygienic diet is advisable. Regular breathing exercises are extremely helpful. How should we disinfect our homes to make them a safe space for our families? Detol mixed with water should be used to wipe off furniture, door knobs regularly. Houses must be kept clean with wet dusting and preferably with vacuum cleaner. Furniture and other useable materials must be cleaned again with soap and water and dried/cleaned with disposable tissue papers. We must remember that this virus is highly virulent, contagious and fatal in its nature. If it is established that a patient of Covid19 is in the house then what should be done? The family members who were in contact with him/her are our potential infected cases and must be put in quarantine for upto 14 days in their own house and lab tests must be performed if they develop symptoms of fever, dry cough ,excessive toxicity along with difficulty in breathing. The treating doctors, nurses and paramedics must also be fully covered with the special gown ,use C-95 mask and regular also double gloves. They must change this dress before and after visiting the patients. One must not panic at any stage or at any moment and rather adopt and observe the preventive measures.