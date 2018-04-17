Key political figures of KP call on Zardari, announce joining PPP

ISLAMABAD : Various renowned political leaders of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) called on the President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari at Zardari House Islamabad on Monday and announced joining Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

The key political figures who joined PPP included former provincial Finance Minister Nawabzada Mohsin Ali Khan, President PTI Hayatabad Dr. Ilyas Khattak and Matiullah Khattak, nephew of ANP leader Afrasiyab Khattak.

Former Prime Minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, President PPP KP Humayun Khan, former federal Minister Lal Khan and others were also present on the occasion.

The new entrants said that the PPP leadership always fulfilled the promises they made to the people. President Zardari gave identity to the people of KP.

They were of the view that PPP is the party of great leaders Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. They reposed full confidence on the leadership of Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. The former President welcomed the new entrants in the Party.

