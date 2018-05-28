Key leaders to join PPP: Wasan

Khairpur

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MNA Nawab Khan Wasan has claimed that many central politicians from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and other parties are in contact to join PPP and it will sweep in all over country with majorities by coming election because PPP always serving for public and they support it.

Talking to media persons during the ceremony for handing over keys of new ambulances at Civil Hospital Khairpur and Panjhatti here on Sunday, Nawab Khan told that PPP carried out record development works and provided lot of jobs to educated youth on merit and full fill the mission of Shaheed Rani Benazir Bhutto.

He said that chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is struggling to fulfill the mission Shaheed Benazir Bhutto. MNA Nawab Khan said PPP believes in the power of masses therefore always struggled for masses and is providing basic facilities to masses at their door step. He said Law and order situation has been improved in Sindh by the PPP government and education emergency imposed to promote education. He said that he want to Khairpur as model town city.

Nawan Khan Wasan also visited temple of Hindu community which was established with cost of Rs 3 million. The PPP leader also visited the house of Najaf Shah and condoled with him over the death of his mother. Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr. Muhammad Hussain Abro, Seth Mehro Mal, Seth Kewal Mal, Turab Rind and large number of people were present on the occasion.—INP