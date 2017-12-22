Key to healthy lifestyle

Health is a very important element of our life because a person who has a good health may enjoy happy and healthy life. Workout plays very important role in keeping a person healthy by controlling fitness level of the body. Exercise and healthy diet are keys of healthy life. Doing exercises regularly and follow a proper healthy diet plan are very important for spending long healthy life.

In the modern but busy era, it is difficult to spare time to follow proper routine of exercise. Many people excuse that “I don’t have enough time” for this. Daily workout is equally important for every one regardless of age and gender. All may improve their health, enjoy energetic life and have fun by including physical activity in their daily life.

To obtain maximum satisfaction and results from workouts, make as a regular habit, find right and appropriate exercise or physical activity, having sufficient willpower to follow exercise routine, use different tactics, make possible to do exercises in early morning and try to set goals and benefits that you are looking to achieve from exercise routine. Start by doing simple walks then perform exercises and slowly and gradually increase time duration. Right selection of workout is important to make it enjoyable and be motivated to exercise regularly for achieving successful results. Remember that your body needs movement just like a car or a bike needs to keep working properly.

Some factors should be considered while choosing a diet and exercise program which includes weight, cholesterol level, body mass index (BMI), heart rate, metabolism, hormonal levels, history of disease and blood pressure. It is very important to consult and follow the guidelines of physician or a licensed nutritionist or fitness trainer.

SARA EHSAN

Via email

