‘Key decisions’ taken regarding Torkham border: Minister

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The federal and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments have decided to expedite the reopening of the Torkham border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan, KP Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra revealed on Monday.

A day after Inter-Services Public Relations Director General Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor said that work on a 900-kilometre-long portion of fence along the Pak-Afghan border has been completed, the KP minister announced “two key decisions” regarding the Torkham border crossing.

“In a joint meeting with the federal government, two key decisions [were taken],” Jhagra tweeted. “First, to open Torkham border 7 days a week asap, and second, to create a task force to open the border 24-7 within 6-12 months.” The development, the minister said, is “very positive news for the Pakhtunkhwa and Khyber district economies”.

A day earlier, the DG ISPR had given an update to journalists and anchorpersons regarding the fencing work along the Pak-Afghan border. Maj Gen Ghafoor said that the fence had helped check the movement of terrorists from across the border and the situation would further improve after the completion of the project next year.

