The Punjab Counter Terrorism Department on Saturday said it has arrested 13 alleged terrorists including “three key Daesh commanders” during an intelligence-based operation from different cities of the province.

In a statement, the CTD said the arrested suspects from Lahore, Bahawalpur, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Chinot, Kasur, Multan, and Mandi Bahauddin had intended to carry out terrorist activities.

It further said explosives, detonators, improvised explosive devices, and cash was also recovered from them.

It further said cases were registered against them and investigations were under way. Separately, the CTD added that 34 suspects were rounded up during 339 combing operations this week while 4,113 people were also questioned.

The statement concluded that CTD was working towards the goal of a safer Punjab and authorities were determined to root out the scourge of terrorism.