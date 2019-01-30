Key Chinese consulate attacker held in UAE

Karachi

The Sindh police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a ‘key man’ affiliated with a banned outfit, behind the Chinese Consulate attack in Karachi last year.

According to Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), the suspect, Rashid Baloch, was arrested by the a few days ago by United Arab Emirates law-enforcement agency in Sharjah.

“Rashid Baloch alias Abdullah is not only the facilitator of the attack but also a key man of the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA),” said Deputy Inspector General CTD Abdullah Sheikh. “After the findings of the initial investigation, we were closely monitoring suspects and finally found his connection with the episode.

It transpired during our probe that he was very close to the Chinese consulate when it was attacked and personally monitored the assault.”—INP

