Kevin O’Brien’s century in Ireland’s first ever Test is even more special, says his sister

Bipin Dani

Mumbai

On Monday Kevin O’Brien’s century in debut Test (against Pakistan) was witnessed by his sports-mad family members. “Our mom (Camilla) and dad (Brendan) were at the ground, with our oldest brother and also Kevin’s wife. We were at work and all rushed home in time to see him getting his ton”, Kevin’s sister, Ciara, who also played in Ireland, said exclusively.

“We are all very proud of Kevin scoring first Test century for Ireland. He has been working towards this point, along with all of the players and coaching staff, to prove that Ireland can compete on the Test stage”. “He played very well in the first innings and was unlucky not to score a half century so we were all delighted to see him get to three figures. It was incredible to see him get his 100”.

“The fact that this was in Ireland’s first ever Test is even more special. It has been a momentous few days for Irish cricket and we are all so proud to see Ireland playing Test cricket”, she added.

Interestingly, the sports is in the blood of O’Brien family.

“My dad was a very talented cricketer – he played 52 times for Ireland and he was also a hockey player and football player. My mum was involved in the cricket club too helping with teas or doing the score book”. “There are 6 children and we all played both hockey and cricket. I played cricket for the Irish U19 and U23 teams but then had to make a choice between hockey and cricket. I chose hockey and played 156 times for Ireland competing in the World Cup”.

“My older brothers (Gerard, Paul and Conor) played representative sport too but Niall, Kevin and I were very lucky to play sport for our country and travel the world”, Ciara, 39, concluded.