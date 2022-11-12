Kevin Magnussen took a surprise Brazilian GP pole position outqualifying world champion Max Verstappen and Mercedes’ George Russell.

The Dane, appearing in his 100th race for the Haas team, perfectly timed his session in a rain-affected qualifying as Russell spun and beached his Mercedes into the gravel at Interlagos, bringing out the red flags to halt the session with eight minutes remaining and rain falling.

Magnussen was the first out of the pitlane and set his time on a dry track before Russell’s mishap meant no one could better his time of 1 minute and 11.674 seconds.

Kevin Magnussen will start today’s Brazilian GP sprint race from the front of the grid and according to the rules goes into the history books as Pole holder even if he does not start the actual race ahead of everyone.

His teammate Mick Schumacher qualified last.

Max Verstappen will join the Dane on the front grid looking to add more wins to his already record-setting season with Russell in third.

Verstappen has won the previous two sprint races at Imola and in Austria.

McLaren’s Lando Norris is fourth ahead of Carlos Sainz in fifth. Alpine’s Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso are sixth and seventh with Lewis Hamilton, Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc completing the top 10.